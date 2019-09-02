Lagares is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

He'll cede center-field duties to Brandon Nimmo (neck), who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Sunday following an extended absence. Manager Mickey Callaway hasn't formally committed to using Nimmo as a regular in the outfield like the 26-year-old had been earlier in the season, but his arrival is a negative development nonetheless for Lagares, who had been filling a near-everyday role for the Mets since the beginning of August.