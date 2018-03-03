Lagares (hamstring) started in center field and went 0-for-1 Friday against the Nationals.

Lagares had to briefly deal with a hamstring strain, but was able to return for Friday's split-squad outing as planned. To avoid aggravating the injury, Lagares played just three innings before being replaced by Patrick Biondi. With Michael Conforto recovering from a shoulder injury, Lagares should open the season by spending plenty of time in the Mets' outfield.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • francisco-lindor.jpg

    Shortstop Tiers 2.0

    Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...

  • travis-shaw.jpg

    Third Base Tiers 2.0

    Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....

  • anthony-rizzo.jpg

    First Base Tiers 2.0

    Paul Goldschmidt has slipped with the news of the humidor, but how does the rest of first base...