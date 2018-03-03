Mets' Juan Lagares: Returns as expected Friday
Lagares (hamstring) started in center field and went 0-for-1 Friday against the Nationals.
Lagares had to briefly deal with a hamstring strain, but was able to return for Friday's split-squad outing as planned. To avoid aggravating the injury, Lagares played just three innings before being replaced by Patrick Biondi. With Michael Conforto recovering from a shoulder injury, Lagares should open the season by spending plenty of time in the Mets' outfield.
