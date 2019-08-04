Mets' Juan Lagares: Returns from illness
Lagares (illness) started in center field and went hitless across three at-bats Saturday in the Mets' 7-5 win over the Pirates.
Lagares was unavailable off the bench for a couple games earlier in the week while tending to an illness, but his entry into the starting nine confirms the ailment is a thing of the past. He'll continue to work in a reserve role for the Mets moving forward, with most of Lagares' opportunities coming as a late-inning defensive replacement.
