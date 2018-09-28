Lagares (toe) did some sprinting drills ahead of Thursday's game against the Marlins, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Lagares has been on the shelf since tearing his big toe plantar plate, but he's finally on the verge of returning to action. Although he won't play in big leagues again this season, he's optimistic he'll feel good enough to play winter ball in the Dominican Republic. Lagares should be good to go for the beginning of spring training.