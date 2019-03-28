Mets' Juan Lagares: Set to start Opening Day
Lagares will start Thursday's season opener against the Nationals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Lagares struggled this spring, hitting just .196/.211/.286 with a homer and two steals in 18 games, but injuries paved the way for him to break camp with the Mets. The veteran outfielder appears on track to occupy the strong side of a platoon in center field to open the season, though he'll return to a reserve role (or head to the minors) once either Jed Lowrie (knee) or Todd Frazier (oblique) returns from the IL and pushes Jeff McNeil back to the outfield.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
No. 1 Contenders
Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....
-
Breaking into the first two rounds
These 16 players are not being drafted in the top four rounds this season in most leagues,...
-
What would first-round busts look like?
Even Mike Trout comes with risk attached. Mookie Betts, too. Here are the top picks rated in...
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
2019 Bold predictions
Let's take some chances. Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers, and Adam Aizer unviel their...