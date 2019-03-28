Lagares will start Thursday's season opener against the Nationals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Lagares struggled this spring, hitting just .196/.211/.286 with a homer and two steals in 18 games, but injuries paved the way for him to break camp with the Mets. The veteran outfielder appears on track to occupy the strong side of a platoon in center field to open the season, though he'll return to a reserve role (or head to the minors) once either Jed Lowrie (knee) or Todd Frazier (oblique) returns from the IL and pushes Jeff McNeil back to the outfield.

More News
Our Latest Stories