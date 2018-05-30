Mets' Juan Lagares: Shifted to 60-day DL
Lagares (toe) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Wednesday.
This is simply procedural, as Lagares is expected to miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on his left big toe. The move opens up a spot on the Mets' 40-man roster, which was used to purchase the contract of Tim Peterson.
More News
-
Mets' Juan Lagares: Likely out for season•
-
Mets' Juan Lagares: Suffers sprained toe•
-
Mets' Juan Lagares: On base three times Tuesday•
-
Mets' Juan Lagares: Starting opportunities set to decline•
-
Mets' Juan Lagares: Three hits in Sunday's loss•
-
Mets' Juan Lagares: Could be benched vs. right-handers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart