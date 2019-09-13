Lagares went 2-for-4 with two home runs and six RBI in an 11-1 victory against the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

The 30-year-old has been heating up lately, as he is 6-for-15 (.400) with four extra-base hits, including three homers, in his last seven games. Still, Lagares is only worth adding in very deep leagues. He is batting .215 with five homers, 26 RBI, 35 runs and four steals in 242 at-bats this season.