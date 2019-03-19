Lagares went 0-for-3 in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.

Getting the start in center field and batting second, the veteran outfielder saw his spring slash line droop to .182/.200/.227 through 14 games. He's been outhit in camp by both Keon Broxton (.259/.429/.296) and non-roster invitee Rajai Davis (.310/.353/.552), and while Lagares does have history with the Mets, that might not be enough to win him a spot on the 25-man roster.

