Mets' Juan Lagares: Spring struggles continue
Lagares went 0-for-3 in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.
Getting the start in center field and batting second, the veteran outfielder saw his spring slash line droop to .182/.200/.227 through 14 games. He's been outhit in camp by both Keon Broxton (.259/.429/.296) and non-roster invitee Rajai Davis (.310/.353/.552), and while Lagares does have history with the Mets, that might not be enough to win him a spot on the 25-man roster.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for Mariners-A's
Two teams begin their regular season a week ahead of and 6,000 miles away from everyone else....
-
Spring Notes: McMahon surging
Is Ryan McMahon must-draft? Has Caleb Smith positioned himself alongside Trevor Richards as...
-
Breaking into the first two rounds
These 16 players are not being drafted in the top four rounds this season in most leagues,...
-
The perfect draft strategy
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite draft strategies for the three main Fantasy Baseball...
-
SP Strategy: Draft Dodgers
Want to build an elite pitching staff? You may not have to look far or wide to find it
-
No. 1 Contenders
Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....