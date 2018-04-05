Lagares is out of the lineup Thursday against the Nationals and is likely to see a reduction in starts following Michael Conforto's (shoulder) activation from the disabled list, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.

Lagares had started two of the Mets' first five games as part of a timeshare in center field with Brandon Nimmo, but both players are now set to see their roles decline with Conforto seemingly ready to handle an everyday role. Though his starting opportunities should dwindle, Lagares seemingly has a more visible path than Nimmo to regular usage off the bench thanks to his unmatched outfield defense, a skill that's valued in the late innings.