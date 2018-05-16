Lagares sprained his right big toe after banging into the outfield wall during the ninth inning of Wednesday's game, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Lagares remained in the game and underwent an X-ray following the conclusion of Wednesday's contest. The results of that test came back negative, so he should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's series opener against Arizona.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories