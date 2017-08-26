Lagares went 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored, an RBI and two stolen bases in Friday's win over the Nationals.

Playing center field and hitting second, Lagares doubled his steals total on the year. He's slashing just .211/.250/.263 since coming off the DL a couple of weeks ago, but with Michael Conforto (shoulder) and Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring) now out for extended periods and possibly the remainder of the season, Lagares figures to be a fixture in center down the stretch, and he could provide fantasy GMs with a modest speed boost as a result.