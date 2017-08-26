Mets' Juan Lagares: Swipes two bases Friday
Lagares went 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored, an RBI and two stolen bases in Friday's win over the Nationals.
Playing center field and hitting second, Lagares doubled his steals total on the year. He's slashing just .211/.250/.263 since coming off the DL a couple of weeks ago, but with Michael Conforto (shoulder) and Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring) now out for extended periods and possibly the remainder of the season, Lagares figures to be a fixture in center down the stretch, and he could provide fantasy GMs with a modest speed boost as a result.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...