Lagares went 3-for-4 in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Cardinals.

The Mets' outfield picture continues to get more crowded. Michael Conforto (shoulder) could be back in action as soon as Thursday, but Lagares' 5-for-9 start to the season indicates he doesn't intend to step aside quietly, and Brandon Nimmo (illness) looked good in his one start as well. Conforto will take over as the starting center fielder when he's ready to come off the disabled list, but with Nimmo and Lagares both proving to be capable options, manager Mickey Callaway could use them to give Yoenis Cespedes and Jay Bruce more rest.