Mets' Juan Lagares: Three hits in Sunday's loss
Lagares went 3-for-4 in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Cardinals.
The Mets' outfield picture continues to get more crowded. Michael Conforto (shoulder) could be back in action as soon as Thursday, but Lagares' 5-for-9 start to the season indicates he doesn't intend to step aside quietly, and Brandon Nimmo (illness) looked good in his one start as well. Conforto will take over as the starting center fielder when he's ready to come off the disabled list, but with Nimmo and Lagares both proving to be capable options, manager Mickey Callaway could use them to give Yoenis Cespedes and Jay Bruce more rest.
More News
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.