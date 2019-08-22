Lagares went 2-for-3 with a double, walk, RBI and a run Wednesday in the Mets' 4-3 win over the Indians in 10 innings.

Valued mostly for his Gold Glove-caliber defense, Lagares has been surprisingly effective at the dish while starting each of the past eight contests in center field. He's churned out four multi-hit efforts during that stretch, but bagged only three extra-base knocks (two doubles, one triple). Lagares' lack of power will continue to put a cap on his overall fantasy upside, limiting his appeal mainly to deeper mixed leagues or NL-only formats while he's seeing regular work.