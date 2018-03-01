Lagares (hamstring) will return to the field for Friday's split-squad contest, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

Lagares has been day-to-day with a left hamstring strain for the past week but should be back to full health heading into the weekend. The club may choose to ease him back into game shape over the next few days but expect to see the 27-year-old out in center field on a regular basis while Michael Conforto continues to recover from a shoulder injury.