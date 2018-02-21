Lagares will be leading off frequently in spring training in order to get extra at bats to work on his newly revamped swing, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Lagares worked with hitting guru Craig Wallenbrock (whose former success stories include J.D. Martinez and Chris Taylor) over the offseason in an attempt to increase his launch angle and hit for more power. With 20 career home runs through five seasons and a .366 career slugging percentage, Lagares seems an unlikely candidate to find sudden power, though hitters of all types have seen success after reinventing thier swings. Still, we tend to only hear about the swing-change successes, so don't assume that Lagares is guaranteed to be a new man in 2018. Treat this news more as something to keep an eye on just in case; if Lagares shows unexpected power this spring, it may not be a fluke.