Soto went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Astros.

Soto has gone 2-for-7 over two games since he returned from a month-long absence due to a calf strain. He's served as the designated hitter in both games, and it's unclear if he'll see much action in the field as the Mets continue to evaluate young outfielders A.J. Ewing and Carson Benge down the stretch. For the year, Soto is batting .283 with a .950 OPS, 22 homers, 54 RBI, 48 runs scored, eight doubles, two triples and seven stolen bases over 86 contests.