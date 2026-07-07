Mets' Juan Soto: Blasts clutch homer Monday

Soto went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run, a steal and three walks in Monday's 7-6 extra-inning win over Atlanta.

Soto's lone hit was a huge one, as with the Mets down to their final out in the ninth inning, he walloped a three-run homer to give his club the lead, though they would ultimately need an extra inning to emerge victorious. Known for his elite plate discipline, Monday marked the 27-year-old's second three-walk game and 12th contest with multiple free passes this season. While New York has struggled as a team, Soto has continued to produce, slashing .301/.414/.570 with 19 homers, 46 RBI, 41 runs and seven stolen bases across 72 appearances.