Soto went 3-for-5 with a double, a solo home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's loss to the Phillies.

The Mets only had nine hits in total on the night in an 11-3 rout, and Soto had their only extra-base hits. The 26-year-old sits one long ball shy of his second straight 40-homer campaign, and he needs to drive in just five more runs for his third straight 100-RBI season, and the fourth of his career. Soto's been New York's only consistent hitter lately as the team clings to a wild-card spot, and over his last 12 games he sports a blistering .432/.545/1.000 slash line that includes seven home runs and eight steals.