Soto went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an RBI double and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Nationals.

Soto notched his third multi-hit game in his last four outings and belted his 12th long ball of the campaign. The veteran outfielder struggled to open the year, slashing .224/.352/.393 - each of which would be career lows - but he has shown signs of life recently. In his last 11 games, Soto is 14-for-37 (.378) with four homers, eight RBI, 14 runs and a 13:5 BB:K.