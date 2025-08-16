Soto went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 11-9 loss to the Mariners.

The $765 million man took Luis Castillo deep in the fourth inning for his 30th homer of the season, and his fifth over the course of an eight-game hitting streak. The weight of the expectations that came with his contract may have contributed to perceptions that Soto has been a disappointment this season, but he's hardly been unproductive -- through 120 contests he's 12th in the majors in OPS among qualified hitters at .883, eighth in OBP at .384, and he sits one steal shy of his first career 30-20 campaign.