Soto went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

His seventh-inning blast against Hoby Milner gave the Mets a 2-0 lead, but the bullpen couldn't make it stick. Soto has gone yard eight times in the last 15 games, lifting him to his second straight 40-homer campaign, and with 13 games left on New York's schedule, he needs just two more to set a new career high. Over that 15-game surge, Soto's batting .393 (22-for-56) with nine steals, 16 runs and 18 RBI.