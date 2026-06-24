Mets' Juan Soto: Deemed day-to-day

Manager Carlos Mendoza said after Tuesday's game against the Cubs that Soto (back) is considered day-to-day, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

Mendoza said that Soto's back locked up on him during the game, which had an impact on his ability to throw and swing. The fact that the team has labeled him as day-to-day bodes well for his chances of avoiding the injured list, though the 27-year-old star could still sit out a game or two as a precaution. MJ Melendez and Eric Wagaman would be candidates to start in the outfield during any games Soto might miss.