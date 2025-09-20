Soto went 2-for-3 with a home run, two walks, three RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's 12-6 win over the Nationals.

Soto was a thorn in the Nationals' side all game, highlighted by a three-run blast in the fourth inning that doubled the Mets' lead and pushed him to a career-high 42 homers. In 56 games since the All-Star break, the 26-year-old has gone deep 19 times while swiping 23 bases. For the season, he's slashing .265/.397/.534 with the aforementioned 42 long balls, 103 RBI, 117 runs scored and 34 steals across 678 plate appearances.