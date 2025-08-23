Soto went 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBI, two walks and an additional run scored in Friday's 12-7 win over Atlanta.

Soto smashed a two-run homer, his 32nd long ball of the year, and tied a season high in RBI. The superstar slugger had a sluggish start to the season by his lofty standards, producing a .770 OPS as of May 31, but he's been one of the top hitters in baseball since the start of June. Soto is slashing .269/.411/.574 with 23 big flies, 49 RBI and 13 stolen bases over his last 303 plate appearances.