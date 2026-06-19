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Mets' Juan Soto: Launches pair of homers

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Soto went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs and a walk in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Phillies.

Soto opened the scoring with a solo homer off Aaron Nola in the first inning before taking the veteran right-hander deep again in his next plate appearance to record his second multi-homer performance of the year. Over his last eight games, Soto is batting 14-for-29 (.483) with three homers and has looked locked in at the plate. The 27-year-old is now slashing .300/.398/.582 with 17 home runs, seven doubles, one triple, 38 RBI, 36 runs scored and six stolen bases across 249 plate appearances this season.

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