Soto went 2-for-3 with a home run, a triple, six RBI and two walks in Monday's 10-8 win over the Tigers.

Soto tied a career high with six RBI, while the triple was his first of the year and the 16th of his outstanding career. The superstar slugger's hitting streak is now up to four games, and he also has at least one knock in eight of his last nine outings. Since the start of August, Soto is rolling with a .288/.449/.625 slash line, 12 extra-base hits, 28 RBI, 29 runs scored and 11 stolen bases over his last 136 plate appearances.