Soto went 2-for-5 with two walks, a run scored and two RBI in Monday's extra-innings win over the Nationals.

Facing the team he made his big-league debut with in 2018, Soto was a constant presence on the basepaths as he extended his streak of games with at least one run to five. The 27-year-old superstar has found his rhythm in May, collecting multiple hits in four of the last seven contests while delivering a .357/.455/.571 slash line with two homers, three steals, six RBI and seven runs.