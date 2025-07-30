Soto (foot) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.

For just the second time all season, Soto will be held out of the starting nine after he was forced out of Tuesday's 7-1 loss due to a left foot contusion, which he sustained when he fouled a ball off of himself during a fourth-inning plate appearance. Though X-rays on Soto's foot came back negative, the Mets will take a cautious approach with the outfielder, who will have about 72 hours to recover from the injury since the Mets are off the schedule Thursday before returning to action Friday against the Giants. With Soto on the bench Wednesday, Jeff McNeil will pick up a start in right field.