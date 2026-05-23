Mets' Juan Soto: Provides lone offense with homer

Soto went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Marlins.

Despite batting third in the Mets' lineup, Soto saw just three plate appearances, as New York sent just 29 batters to the plate on a night they generated just three hits, two of which came off Soto's bat. He took Eury Perez deep in the top of the first inning, and that was all the Mets were able to muster on the scoreboard. Soto has three multi-hit games over his last four appearances, and has hit safely in eight of the last nine, raising his average 38 points during that span. He's slashing .301/.394/.571 with 10 homers, 21 RBI, 22 runs scored, five stolen bases and a 21:24 BB:K across 155 trips to the plate this season.