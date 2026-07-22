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Mets' Juan Soto: Receiving afternoon off Wednesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Soto is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

Soto suffered a calf injury that forced him out late in a game last Thursday versus the Phillies, but he proceeded to start in each of the Mets' ensuing four contests while going 2-for-16 with three walks, two runs and one RBI. The Mets haven't indicated that Soto has experienced any setbacks with his calf, so he may just be getting a planned maintenance day while the team closes out its series in Milwaukee with a day game after a night game. With Soto on the bench, the Mets will go with a starting outfield of Carson Benge, A.J. Ewing and Brett Baty from left to right, while Jorge Polanco serves as the designated hitter.

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