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Mets' Juan Soto: Sitting out Game 2 of twin bill

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Soto (back) is out of the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Cubs.

Soto will wind up sitting out both ends of the twin bill after exiting Tuesday's loss 9-6 loss due left side back tightness. Earlier Wednesday, manager Carlos Mendoza told Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com that a trip to the injured list hasn't been ruled out for Soto, though the Mets look like they'll wait at least one more day to make a decision on that front. Carson Benge will cover left field for the nightcap while Soto remains on the bench.

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