Soto went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Guardians.

Gavin Williams took a no-hitter into the ninth inning for Cleveland, but Soto played spoiler on both the no-no and the shutout by driving a one-out fastball 420 feet to straightaway center field. The 26-year-old superstar is up to 26 homers on the season in 113 contests, but he's been struggling to get going since the All-Star break, slashing .177/.301/.339 through 17 games.