Share Video

Link copied!

Teheran didn't factor into the decision Monday against Atlanta, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks over 2.2 innings. He struck out three.

Teheran picked up a deal with the short-handed Mets on April 3 and made his first appearance with the team Monday. On a pitch count of 75, Teheran wasn't able to make it through the third inning after giving up a pair of walks, a double to Ozzie Albies and a two-run homer to Marcell Ozuna. Teheran is projected to make his next start Saturday against the Royals

More News