Teheran didn't factor into the decision Monday against Atlanta, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks over 2.2 innings. He struck out three.

Teheran picked up a deal with the short-handed Mets on April 3 and made his first appearance with the team Monday. On a pitch count of 75, Teheran wasn't able to make it through the third inning after giving up a pair of walks, a double to Ozzie Albies and a two-run homer to Marcell Ozuna. Teheran is projected to make his next start Saturday against the Royals