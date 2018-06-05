Dunn didn't factor into the decision for High-A St. Lucie in Monday's extra-inning win over Tampa, scattering two hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings while striking out 10.

The Mets' No. 5 fantasy prospect set season highs in both innings and strikeouts in this one, lowering his ERA to 2.36 in the process. Dunn is likely due for a promotion before the summer is over, as the 22-year-old now sports a 51:15 K:BB through 45.2 innings, and while the organization will keep a close eye on his workload after he threw only 95.1 innings last year, if he continues his current form at Double-A he could potentially put himself on the fringes of the big-league rotation picture for 2019.