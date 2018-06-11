Dunn fired seven scoreless innings Sunday for Double-A Binghamton in his Eastern League debut, allowing two hits and four walks while striking out nine in a win over Trenton.

The Mets' No. 5 fantasy prospect didn't seem to miss a best after slicing through High-A to begin the season. Dunn's control wavered a little -- he threw only 57 of 98 pitches for strikes -- but Trenton's hitters couldn't do anything with the pitches that were over the plate. The 22-year-old right-hander could put himself in line for a September cup of coffee in the majors if he continues to dominate in the high minors over the rest of 2018.