Mets' Justin Dunn: Impressive Double-A debut Sunday
Dunn fired seven scoreless innings Sunday for Double-A Binghamton in his Eastern League debut, allowing two hits and four walks while striking out nine in a win over Trenton.
The Mets' No. 5 fantasy prospect didn't seem to miss a best after slicing through High-A to begin the season. Dunn's control wavered a little -- he threw only 57 of 98 pitches for strikes -- but Trenton's hitters couldn't do anything with the pitches that were over the plate. The 22-year-old right-hander could put himself in line for a September cup of coffee in the majors if he continues to dominate in the high minors over the rest of 2018.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Rondon and Rodon
Hector Rondon took a big step towards claiming the Astros closer role over the weekend, while...
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana