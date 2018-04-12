Dunn struck out seven over five scoreless innings for High-A St. Lucie in Wednesday's win over Tampa, allowing two hits and three walks.

After struggling in his first taste of High-A last summer, Dunn has flipped the script to begin 2018, posting a 0.00 ERA and 14:3 K:BB in his first 10 innings. Given that he's already 22 years old, dominating at this level is more expected than surprising, so the Mets will likely move him up to Double-A in short order if he continues his current form. The 19th overall pick in the 2016 draft will need to show that his changeup can be a viable third pitch to project as a starter down the road, but if the organization does convert Dunn to relief, his mid-90s fastball and tight slider could land him in the big-league bullpen for the stretch run.