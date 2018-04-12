Mets' Justin Dunn: Strong start to season at High-A
Dunn struck out seven over five scoreless innings for High-A St. Lucie in Wednesday's win over Tampa, allowing two hits and three walks.
After struggling in his first taste of High-A last summer, Dunn has flipped the script to begin 2018, posting a 0.00 ERA and 14:3 K:BB in his first 10 innings. Given that he's already 22 years old, dominating at this level is more expected than surprising, so the Mets will likely move him up to Double-A in short order if he continues his current form. The 19th overall pick in the 2016 draft will need to show that his changeup can be a viable third pitch to project as a starter down the road, but if the organization does convert Dunn to relief, his mid-90s fastball and tight slider could land him in the big-league bullpen for the stretch run.
More News
-
Waivers: Middleton the guy in LA?
Whether you need a closer or a starter, there are plenty to choose from these days. Chris Towers...
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...