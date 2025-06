Garza was traded from the Giants to the Mets in exchange for cash considerations Saturday.

Garza has spent the entire 2025 season with Triple-A Sacramento. His 6.11 ERA and 1.151 WHIP don't paint an optimistic picture, but a 20:6 K:BB across 17.2 innings suggests he's pitched better than his results. Garza should serve as depth in the minor leagues for the Mets.