The Mets activated Hagenman (rib) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

Hagenman will make a spot start Wednesday versus the Rays in what will be his season debut for the Mets. The right-hander has been shelved since spring training with a fractured rib, but he's pitched well in three rehab outings in yielding three runs (two earned) with a 9:1 K:BB over 9.1 innings. Hagenman tossed 64 pitches in his last appearance, so his workload will be truncated Wednesday. He will likely shift into a long relief role after Wednesday's start.