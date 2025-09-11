Mets' Justin Hagenman: Demoted to Syracuse
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mets optioned Hagenman to Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday.
Hagenman did his best to save the Mets' bullpen by throwing 75 pitches during a three-inning relief appearance Tuesday in Philadelphia. Unfortunately for him, he'll now have to be replaced by a fresh relief arm.
More News
-
Mets' Justin Hagenman: Moves up from Triple-A•
-
Mets' Justin Hagenman: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Mets' Justin Hagenman: Nearly perfect in first career save•
-
Mets' Justin Hagenman: Rejoins big club•
-
Mets' Justin Hagenman: Returned to Syracuse•
-
Mets' Justin Hagenman: Takes loss in relief appearance•