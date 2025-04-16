Hagenman didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Twins, giving up one run on three hits over 3.1 innings. He struck out four without walking a batter.

Making his big-league debut. Hagenman was deployed as the primary pitcher behind opener Huascar Brazoban and acquitted himself well, tossing 32 of 50 pitches for strikes before handing the ball off to Jose Butto. Hagenman wasn't exactly dominating for Triple-A Syracuse prior to his promotion, posting a 6.97 ERA and 12:4 K:BB through 10.1 innings over three appearances (two starts), but Wednesday's performance should earn him more opportunities with the Mets as the season progresses.