The Mets placed Hagenman on the 60-day injured list Saturday due to a rib fracture.

Per Max Goodman of NJ.com, Hagenman started feeling soreness in his ribs after his last outing against the Nationals on March 5 and underwent imaging after the injury got worse. Hagenman's placement on the 60-day IL means he won't be available to make his 2026 regular-season until late May, but manager Carlos Mendoza relayed Saturday that the 28-year-old right-hander doesn't have an exact timeline for a return. In a corresponding move to bolster the bullpen, the Mets claimed southpaw Richard Lovelady off waivers from the Nationals.