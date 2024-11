The Mets signed Hagenman to a one-year contract Monday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Hagenman has never pitched at the big-league level, but the Mets saw enough promise in the 28-year-old to add him to their 40-man roster. The right-hander spent all of the 2024 season at Triple-A Worcester in the Red Sox organization, posting a 4.91 ERA and 98:31 K:BB over 91.2 innings while splitting time between the rotation and bullpen.