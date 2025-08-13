Hagenman was credited with the save in Tuesday's 13-5 win over Atlanta after allowing one walk in four hitless innings of relief. He struck out five.

Hagenman notched his first career save after fulfilling mop-up duty Tuesday, and he was certainly impressive in doing so. The right-hander has a serviceable 3.26 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 20:2 K:BB across his first 19.1 innings, but he's highly unlikely to be in the running for save opportunities for the Mets in more competitive games.