Hagenman didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Yankees, giving up four runs on five hits and no walks in 4.1 innings. He struck out five.

Hagenman served up three home runs, two of which came in the opening frame. The right-hander settled down a bit afterward to eat some innings for a depleted Mets rotation, fanning a season-high five in his longest outing of the year. Through 10.1 frames, Hagenman owns a 4.35 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 10:0 K:BB. His next turn in New York's rotation lines up against the Orioles at Camden Yards, although it's possible Kodai Senga (hamstring) will be able to return for that spot.