The Mets are planning to activate Hagenman (rib) from the 60-day injured list to start Wednesday's game against the Rays at Tropicana Field, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Hagenman won't be guaranteed any additional starts beyond Wednesday, as Puma notes that the Mets may be inserting the righty into the rotation this week simply as a means to build in a couple extra days of rest for Christian Scott and their other four starters. The 29-year-old has been on the shelf all season after fracturing a rib in a March 5 Grapefruit League game, with his slow recovery from the injury preventing him from beginning a rehab assignment until Aug. 18. He's pitched effectively across three starts in the minors (one with Single-A St. Lucie, two with Triple-A Syracuse), producing a 2.89 ERA and 1.07 WHIP across 9.1 innings. Hagenman tossed 64 pitches in his final rehab outing Friday, so he'll likely be operating with a restricted workload in his 2026 Mets debut.