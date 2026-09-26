Hagenman struck out two and allowed one run on five hits and one walk over four innings of relief in Saturday's 7-6 loss to the Nationals.

Called up from Triple-A Syracuse prior to Friday's contest, Hagenman was put to work right away out of the bullpen. The Mets had Jefry Yan cover the first 1.2 innings to open the contest, then two other relievers were called upon to record four outs before Hagenman entered the game in the bottom of the fourth. The right-hander pitched effectively during his time on the mound, but since he entered the contest with a three-run deficit that proved insurmountable for the Mets, he wasn't able to scoop up a win. Given that he tossed 70 pitches Friday, Hagenman is unlikely to be available for the final two games of the season.