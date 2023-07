Jarvis was traded from the Brewers to the Mets on Monday in exchange for Mark Canha, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Jarvis has a 92-94 mph fastball and his best pitch might be a low-80s splitter. He also has a slider and curveball and needs to continue to refine his command. Jarvis, 23, has a 4.33 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 102 strikeouts in 87.1 innings across 17 starts at Double-A and Triple-A, with 14 of those starts coming at Double-A.