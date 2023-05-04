Verlander was activated Thursday from the 15-day injured list, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Verlander is set to make his Mets debut in Thursday afternoon's series finale against the Tigers after missing the first five weeks of the 2023 regular season due to a low-grade teres major strain in his right shoulder. He tallied six strikeouts over 4.2 scoreless innings in his lone minor-league rehab start Friday with Double-A Binghamton. It was just a 69-pitch outing, so the veteran right-hander might be limited a bit Thursday in Detroit. Still, he's an obvious must-start every time out moving forward.
