Verlander (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Saturday in Florida, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
It was reported earlier this week that he will need at least one minor-league rehab start before coming off the injured list, and Verlander is expected to complete at least two throwing sessions before heading out on a rehab assignment. He appears to be tracking toward a return before the end of the month.
