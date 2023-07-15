Verlander (3-5) took the loss Friday, giving up three runs on two hits and six walks over five innings as the Mets fell 6-0 to the Dodgers. He struck out six.

The 40-year-old right-hander threw only 59 of 104 pitches for strikes, but Verlander still held Los Angeles off the board until finally cracking in the fifth inning. The six free passes were his most in a start since 2017, as Verlander continues to have trouble putting everything together. In eight starts since the beginning of June, he has a 3.00 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 41:19 K:BB through 45 innings -- solid numbers, but well below his usual standards. If he stays on turn, Verlander's next start would come at home next week against the White Sox.